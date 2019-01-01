Singapore's U18 end 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifying campaign by losing their final game to Myanmar 8-0

Singapore's U18 capped off their disastrous 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifying campaign by losing their final game to Myanmar 8-0.

It was a poor tournament for the Cubs as they lost all of their games including a humiliating 11-0 defeat to South Korea. It will be back to the drawing board for coach Fadzuhasny Juraimi the team is in urgent need of fresh motivation.

Singapore's poor performance at the tournament symbolises the predicament the Republic's national age groups face, as they continue to flounder in such competitions