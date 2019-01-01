Singapore continue poor run of form at AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers with 2-0 defeat to China

Singapore's U18 team failed to bounce back after their humiliating 11-0 defeat against South Korea at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers, as they stumbled to a 2-0 loss against China.

Such results have been commonplace for Singapore's national age groups as they continue to perform poorly in such competitions. Singapore's next opponents will be Southeast Asian counterparts Myanmar. A win is needed if the Cubs are to have any hopes of qualifying into the next round.