Simy: Nigeria striker opens scoring account at Salernitana in Serie A loss to Gyasi’s Spezia

Nigeria striker Simy Nwankwo was on target for Salernitana but Spezia came from behind to grab a 2-1 home win in their Serie A clash on Saturday.

The striker gave visiting Salernitana a first-half lead in the matchday eight fixture but two second-half goals from the hosts changed the complexion of the game altogether.

The goal was the striker’s first of the campaign, having endured a difficult start to life at the newly-promoted fold who he joined on loan from Crotone in August.

He had played seven matches involving three starts for the Fabrizio Castori outfit and failed to score, a sharp contrast to his form last term when he netted 20 times in 38 Serie A outings for Crotone.

Saturday’s result has left Salernitana second from bottom on the league table while Spezia occupy the 15th spot.

In what was truly a goal made in Nigeria, Nwankwo broke the deadlock for the away side in the 39th minute, slotting home from close range on an assist of compatriot Joel Obi.

After half-time, Spezia began their renaissance, first scoring through David Strelec who found the back of the net from close range after Viktor Kovalenko whipped a low ball from the left towards goal.

Fourteen minutes to full-time, Kovalenko turned from provider to finisher to complete the comeback with a ferocious shot from outside the box into the net.

While Spezia will hope to make it two wins on the bounce when they face Sampdoria in their next game, Salernitana will hope to return to winning ways when they host Empoli on matchday nine.

Simy and Obi, who lasted the entire duration, were not the only African players in action in Saturday’s game.

In the Spezia starting XI were Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi and Angola striker M’Bala Nzola.

Whereas Gyasi played until the end of the game, Nzola featured until the 69th minute when his place was taken by Daniele Verde.

Interestingly, Gyasi, traditionally a winger, played at left-back in the fixture.