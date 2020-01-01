Simpore and Chinonaire score as Dinamo-BSUPC rout Bobruichanka

The Burkinabe and Nigerian strikers were on target but Maleyew Yury's side claimed a big win over the visitors in Friday's encounter

Salimata Simpore scored for Dinamo-BSUPC as they earned a 5-1 first-leg win over Bobruichanka despite Macklins Chinonaire's effort in the Belarusian Women's Cup semi-final on Friday.

The 33-year-old moved swiftly to solidify her presence in the Belarusian top-flight since her arrival from Belarus during the winter.

The Burkinabe striker scored four goals in the quarter-final to ensure Dinamo saw off Zorka with an 11-3 aggregate triumph last week.

At Prokopenko Stadium, the visitors made a promising start to the encounter as Anastasiya Linnik opened the scoring thanks to a through pass from Anastasia Shuppo in the 10th minute.

Four minutes later, Simpore netted her fifth goal in the competition to double the lead before Shuppo set up Linnik to bag the third goal of the match for the visitors on the half-hour mark.

Dinamo never took their feet off the pedals as they extended their lead to four through Hanna Pilipenko in the 34th minute, before Simpore teed up Linnik to net the fifth nine minutes from half time.

However, both teams almost failed to find the back of the net in the cagey second half until Nigeria's Chinonaire pulled one back on her debut for the hosts six minutes from the full-time whistle.

Simpore, who was in action for the first 45 minutes, has now scored five goals in three games of the competition, and over 13 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Dinamo this season.

As usual, Cameroon's Claudia Dabda played from start to the finish, while South Africa's Bambanani Mbane missed out due to injury.

On the other hand, Cameroon's Sorelle Metiefang and debutant Nigeria's Chinonaire were involved for the duration but could not help Bobruichanka avoid a semi-final first leg defeat at home.

With a heavy first-leg loss, Bobruichanka will face an uphill task in their quest to reach the Women's Cup final when they visit Dinamo for the reverse fixture at Minsk Stadium on August 8.