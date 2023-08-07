Diego Simeone's son leaves pitch in an ambulance after horror tackle during pre-season outing for loan club Alaves

Giuliano, the son of Diego Simeone, suffered a serious injury after a vicious tackle and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Simeone injured on loan

Ambulance rushes player to hospital

Expected to miss 'big chunk' of season

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was tripped while playing against Burgos CF while on loan at Alaves. The youngster appeared to be in severe discomfort as he went to ground, prompting team-mates to signal for medical assistance instantly. He continued to elevate his left leg, which had his foot at an abnormal angle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Medical staff treated the Rome-born star on the pitch and an ambulance then arrived to take him to hospital. Players and spectators applauded Simeone as he left the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? While the extent of the injury is still unknown, it has been reported that Simeone is expected to miss a "huge chunk" of the upcoming season.