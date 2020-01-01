Simba SC’s Chama and Azam FC’s Wadada to fight for MVP award, Kagere omitted

The Rwandan has missed out from the final list despite being a prolific scorer for the eventual league champions Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has not been shortlisted for the Most Valuable Player award despite emerging as the league's top scorer.

Kagere, who scored 23 goals for the league and the FA Cup winners and retained the Golden Boot, has been left out after he had been included in the provisional list of 30 players.

Zambian international Clatous Chama will battle it out with Ugandan defender Nicholas Wadada of Azam FC as well as Bakari Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union.

More teams

Wadada was key for the Ice Makers as he helped them record the second-best defensive record as they conceded 26 goals. The best record went to Simba who conceded just 21 goals but failed to produce a contestant even for the best defender of the season category.

Mwamnyeto, who has already signed a two-year deal with Yanga SC, was a defensive pillar for Coastal Union who conceded 30 goals, the fifth-best defensive record in the concluded season.

Waziri Junior is another notable figure to be dropped from the list of the final contestants for the MVP award despite scoring 13 goals for the relegated Mbao FC.

In the coach of the year category, Simba’s Sven Vandenbroeck will face off with Thierry Hitimana of Namungo FC. Vandenbroeck had to beat Hitimana’s side in the FA Cup final on August 2 to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi bag a treble in his maiden season in Tanzania.

The chance to fight for the award is an opportunity for the Belgian to get yet another personal accolade after winning two Coach of the Month awards.

For the Defender of the Year, Mwamnyeto and Wadada will face off again with David Luhende – a Yanga transfer target – being the third contestant.

The Midfielder of the Year trophy will be a contest between Lucas Kikoti of Namungo, Balama Mapinduzi of Yanga and Chama from the Wekundu wa Msimbazi side.

The Goal of the Season will be between Sadallah Lipangile of KMC, Luis Miquissone of Simba and Patson Shikala of Mbeya City.

Lipangile’s goal against Mtibwa Sugar has been put up against Miquissone’s strike against Alliance FC and Shikala’s effort vs JKT Tanzania.

Balama’s long-range goal on January 4 that helped Yanga draw 2-2 against Simba in the first Kariakoo Derby of the season did not make the cut.

Kelvin Kijiri of KMC, Dickson Job of Mtibwa Sugar and Biashara United’s Novatus Dismas are the candidates for the Young Player of the Year category.

Aishi Manula, the outstanding candidate for the Goalkeeper of the Season, is up against Daniel Mgore of Biashara United and Nourdine Balora of Namungo.

Manula kept 16 clean sheets in a season where he was preferred to Beno Kakolanya by both Patrick Aussems and Vandenbroeck despite criticism from fans.

The Team of the Year award will be contested by Coastal Union, Kagera Sugar and Mwadui FC while Ahmed Arajiga, Ramadhan Kayoko and Abdalla Mwinyimku will face off for the Referee of the Year award.

Frank Komba, Abdulaziz Ally, and Hamdan Said will rival for the Assistant Referee of the Year awards.

The ceremony to pick the season-end winners of the various categories will be held on August 7 in Dar es Salaam.