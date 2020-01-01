Simba SC striker Kagere inspired by 'old age' comments

The former K’Ogalo star insists he does not care about being labelled an “old player”, adding the critics always inspire him to do well

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has hit out at those who claim he is too old to play in the Mainland Premier League, instead saying they keep inspiring him to do even better.

The Rwandan striker arrived at the Wekundu Wa Mzimbazi from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in 2018 and went ahead to finish as the top scorer in his first season with 24 goals, and is currently leading the scoring chart with 19 goals with six matches left to the end of the season.

Kagere has also helped Simba to win back-to-back league titles, as they were crowned champions for the 2019-20 campaign after securing a 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya City last Sunday.

The 33-year-old has now talked of what inspires Simba to dominate the local scene and at the same time told off his critics, who have always labelled him as “an old player who should retire”, saying they always make him stronger to continue working hard in his football profession.

“People say I am aged but I don't care about what they say provided I am able to do my job well and help my team to succeed,” Kagere is quoted by Daily News.

“If you have the ability to play, then age does not matter.

“I love my job and I have another one year to play for Simba which is the club I like. I know that Simba fans like me and I like them too."

On why Simba were crowned champions again, Kagere - a father of four children - said: “When money is available, there is always a big possibility for the club to do well.

“For example, whenever we go to play very far, we always take a flight but there are other teams in the league which travel long distances on the road.

"That alone makes players have fatigue before the match has been played because they think about the long trip to and from their intended destination.”

Simba, who have 79 points, will take on Ndanda FC on Sunday, seeking to continue with their fine run in the top-flight.

After Ndanda, they will take a flight to Ruangwa, Lindi, where they will take on Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium on July 8.

The new champions will be presented with the trophy after the Namungo match.