Simba SC's Fraga makes Champions League claim, Vandenbroeck praises midfielder Ndemla

The defender wants to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi clinch the league title and challenge on the continental front

Brazilian defender Gerson Fraga has declared his commitment to helping Simba SC to retain the Mainland Premier League title and thereafter have a successful Caf Champions League campaign.

Simba are in pole position to win the league once more especially after their 2-0 win over Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium on Wednesday.

“As a player, my sole duty is to help the team win in every match that I am lined up for. It is also my duty to help Simba retain the league title and have a better and successful campaign in the continental matches next season,” Fraga told the club's website.

More teams

Although the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has banned Simba's fans from attending their remaining away matches, Fraga has called for their support.

“We also need our supporters' backs as we fight to win the title,” concluded the defender.

Meanwhile, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has praised midfielder Said Ndemla, who has been in good form since the season resumed.

Ndemla, who had failed to stamp his authority on the first team before questions were raised about his future at the club.

“I told my players when we were starting training after the break that anyone who will work harder will be assured of a regular starting position. This is what has happened to [Said] Ndemla and Yusuf Mlipili,” Vandenbroeck told Soka Letu.

“Shiza Kichuya has also been hardworking and this explains his recent involvement.

“Ndemla has been doing what he is required to before every match. I asked him to prove that he deserves a place in the first team and indeed he has worked hard to prove his worth.

“From now on, I believe Ndemla will be in the same form so that he gets a starting position in the coming matches.

“Every player needs to work hard. I do not want them to work at 60% or 70% level because it is at the end of the league that one is given the title.

Article continues below

“We still need to work and bag three points in the remaining matches until when we will conclude the assignments ahead.”