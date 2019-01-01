Silva in the dark over Everton future after 'really bad night' at Liverpool

The Toffees boss had no answers when asked about his job security following another poor performance from his side

Everton manager Marco Silva understands why questions are being asked about his position after seeing his side slump to a 5-2 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Toffees were torn apart by a Reds outfit without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino with the result seeing Silva's side drop into the Premier League's relegation zone.

Boasting just one league win across their past six matches, pressure is building on Silva, who had no answers when asked about his future at the club.

"I am not the right person to talk to you about the situation. I cannot answer to you," Silva said post-match.

"Since I joined the club and until the last day I am here I will always be 100 per cent professional, giving my best every single day.

"I understand why the questions are coming. If we are winning all the games, you are not asking them. It is not for me to take those situations. I don’t like to talk after every single match about my future."

Silva saw his side concede four times inside the opening 45 minutes at Anfield with Everton conceding nine goals across their past three matches.

As the Toffees poor recent record in the Merseyside derby continued, Silva admitted the Toffees lacked bravery in important moments.

"Bad game for us, really bad night as well," he said. "They deserved the three points, no doubt and we were not good enough.

"The way we started the game, the way we conceded the goal, the five goals and the more chances they had. Always they arrive quicker than us. The way we concede the goals was not good enough.

"We should do better, be more brave and win some challenges. Even after the 2-0, we score a goal, give us some hope. The way they scored the third goal, our players should kill that moment, it is a moment for a tactical free kick.

"More our fault, we have to be realistic. We knew they would attack us with runs in behind. We were not strong enough in that moment."

Everton next face Chelsea on Saturday with Silva in desperate need of a positive result against a side currently fourth in the league.