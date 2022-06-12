Re-sign Lukaku but sell Lautaro? Inter warned by Cassano against transfer business with Chelsea

The former Nerazzurri forward sees no benefits at San Siro in doing a deal to bring the Belgian striker back onto their books

Inter have been warned off a move to bring Romelu Lukaku back to San Siro from Chelsea, with Antonio Cassano saying the transfer would cause more problems than it solves – with it likely that Lautaro Martinez would have to be sold if the Belgium international striker were to be re-signed.

GOAL was able to confirm on June 8 that Premier League heavyweights from Stamford Bridge are open to the idea of sending a £98 million ($121m) asset out on loan in 2022-23.

Inter, who savoured Serie A title glory with Lukaku leading their line in 2020-21, are said to be exploring the option of a returninghim to their ranks, but Cassano believes investing limited funds on a Blues flop would be a questionable decision.

Will Inter look to sign Lukaku from Chelsea?

Lukaku hit just 15 goals for Chelsea last season, having registered 64 across two years at Inter, and has failed to win over Thomas Tuchel in west London.

Ex-Inter forward Cassano has said of a possible deal on his Bobo TV stream: “I wouldn’t take him back.

"He said he was going to his dream team, earning €15m. Now, however, in London he doesn’t kick a ball and would like to return to Italy.

"Inter’s problem, given that Dybala is coming, is that if they get Lukaku they have to sell Lautaro. Again, I would not sign Lukaku.

“Also because first of all you have to pay for him, but then you have to see the reaction of the fans: if he scores two goals per game, okay, but otherwise the situation becomes quite difficult.

"Lukaku has to think about it. At this point, I say he stays at Chelsea."

Romelu Lukaku's lawyer is meeting with Inter to discuss a possible loan deal back to Italy this summer ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/gnTJkNwo3l — GOAL (@goal) May 31, 2022

Will Chelsea look to keep Lukaku?

While the Blues are prepared to listen to offers for Lukaku, technical director Petr Cech has suggested they are also willing to wipe the slate clean with their record signing and present him with opportunities to prove his worth in 2022-23.

He told Sky Sports: “I personally believe he will have a great season.

“Last season we saw how strong he can be in the beginning when he came. Unfortunately, the long-term injury he sustained in the game with Aston Villa slowed everything down and then he had Covid.

Article continues below

“We could see towards the end of the season when he was fit and ready to go how strong he is.

“We had a particular season as a team, around Christmas with covid, and he was one of those affected. I have full confidence he will bounce back and have a strong season.”

Further reading