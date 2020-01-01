Sigh of relief as UPL clubs, Secretariat receive Fifa financial solidarity grants

The appropriation of the money had been approved after the local FA’s Executive Committee deliberated on the matter on August 17

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) Secretariat has confirmed the receipt of a Covid-19 financial boost from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

The Fufa’s Executive Committee met on August 17 to approve the appropriation of the monies to both the secretariat and the individual clubs. The federation went further to state how the funds will be disbursed to the beneficiaries within a fortnight.

Fufa had further explained the support was targeted for utilisation of the funds to help the football fraternity to manage the current and post Covid-19 effects to the game in Uganda.

“UPL Secretariat and StarTimes Ugandan Premier League (SUPL) clubs are happy to have received Fifa Covid-19 relief funds as per the notification by circular No:1113. UPL Secretariat received USh52,000,000 million,” a statement read

“The SUPL clubs all together have received USh526,720,000 million while each individual SUPL club has got USh32,920,000 million. This money is to offset financial losses both at UPL secretariat and at club level.

“The UPL Secretariat and the clubs are happy to be able to use this money to pay salaries, pay rent and other outstanding overheads as per circular No:1114.”

The development comes after clubs had sought Fufa’s financial intervention to rescue them from monetary challenges since the league was suspended. Some clubs had gone for months without paying their players.

The league was suspended in mid-March when the government imposed restrictions on sporting activities across the country. It is for this reason that Fufa went ahead to annul the Premier League and crowned the Kitende-based Vipers SC as the champions in May.

Vipers were consequently given the duties to fly the Ugandan flag in the Caf Champions League while their rivals KCCA FC would participate in the Confederation Cup's next edition.

Fufa had already indicated that football may return on October 17 and are in regular meetings with National Council of Sports and Government of the Republic of Uganda to discuss steps that are meant to draw a roadmap for the return of sporting activities.

Since the social gathering ban is still active, teams have not resumed joint training ahead of the anticipated October return.