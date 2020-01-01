'Shut up, big nose!' - Rojo reveals reasons behind dressing room brawl with Ibrahimovic

The Argentine defender has lifted the lid on his bust-up with the Swedish centre-forward from their time at Old Trafford

Marcos Rojo has revealed the reason behind his dressing room altercation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the pair were at Manchester United together.

Argentine defender Rojo and Swedish striker Ibrahimovic – now at Estudiantes and AC Milan, respectively – were team-mates at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, winning the League Cup and the Europa League together.

However, the pair were involved in a major bust-up after a training ground incident escalated, resulting in then-manager Jose Mourinho being forced to break things up.

“Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] has a strong character, Ezequiel Lavezzi had warned me,” Rojo told Cielo Sports .

“I knew he wanted us to give him the ball all the time, but during a game phase I saw him ask for it and I didn't give it to him. I passed it to Paul Pogba.

“Then he started yelling at me, raising his hand, and telling me a lot of things in Spanish and English.

“I said to him: 'What's going on with you, big nose? Shut up'. I knew that if he caught me he would kill me so the only thing for me to do was face him.

“When he entered the locker room, I directly told him to close his mouth and stop yelling.

“We started to insult each other, and all our team-mates were watching us.

“And in the middle, Jose Mourinho was trying to calm us down.”

Rojo returned to his native Argentina on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window, his first move away from United since joining from Portuguese side Sporting in 2014.

However, his contract at Old Trafford runs to the summer of 2021, meaning he may yet go on to feature for the Red Devils again.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, at the age of 38, has since gone on to play for LA Galaxy in MLS and returned to former club AC Milan last month on a free transfer, managing three goals and one assist in eight games across all competitions so far.

Manchester United follow up Monday night's 2-0 victory over Chelsea with a trip to Belgium later this week, where they will face Club Brugge in the Europa League.