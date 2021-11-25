Should NFF copy Man United and be ruthless with Rohr?

Gernot Rohr finds himself under intense criticism as Super Eagles boss and a section of fans are now calling for the German to be shown his marching orders.

The 2021/2022 season has started poorly for many coaches, with several clubs already opting to take decisive action.

Many coaches all over Europe have seen the sack and the most recent high-profile dismissal saw Manchester United eventually part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Calls for Rohr’s sack have been on the rise of late and it may well be only a matter of time before the NFF are forced to take a leaf from Manchester United’s book and cut their ties with the German.

Since taking over as Super Eagles boss in August 2016, Rohr has guided Nigeria to qualify for all Africa Cup of Nations tournaments since that time, as well as the World Cup in 2018.

Nigeria also moved places up on the Fifa rankings but what has it all amounted to?

It is ironic that Rohr is now the longest-serving national team manager in Nigeria’s history yet there is no single claim of silverware in his five-year long tenure.

By contrast, the manager who spent almost as much time as Rohr at the helm is Clemens Westerhof, did win the Afcon title as well as lead the team up to an all-time high of fifth on the Fifa rankings.

Similar to the scenario that eventually led to Ole’s sack at Manchester United, one question has plagued Rohr’s time as Super Eagles boss.

It is an unanswered question that justifies calls for the 68-year-old to be sacked.

Super Eagles’ lack of identity

In recent years, Nigeria had a style of play that fans were accustomed to and the West African giants were often seen as the footballing pride of the continent.

At the moment, fans can’t exactly tell what to expect under Rohr and the recent abysmal display against Cape Verde compounded that fact.

For a side who are 40 places below the Super Eagles in the rankings, fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium had to endure nervy final minutes where the visitors pushed forward in a series of attacking waves.

It comes as no surprise for a manager who has declared he is more about results over anything. Speaking ahead of the 1-1 draw with Cape Verde, the 68-year-old dismissed criticism towards him, while pointing out his preference for results.

“I don’t go to social media. What is important is to watch games, analyze games and try to win games. I don’t waste my time listening to people who always say everything about the team is bad,” he told local journalists.

A team with the amount of talent and options under Rohr’s command should be playing way above the current level of the Super Eagles.

It would be unfair to say the German’s time as manager has been woeful but it is becoming apparent that he is out of his depth.

Just like Manchester United, the NFF have no reason to hold on to a manager who is yet to birth an identity for his side after five years, while failing to win an honour.

by Daniel Kolade