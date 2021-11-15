'Shortcuts for Harambee Stars not way to go' - former AFC Leopards striker Ambani

Former Kenya international Boniface Ambani insists shortcuts are not the way to go if the country is to be successful in the future.

The Harambee Stars are currently out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2022 Fifa World Cup race.

They will be playing Rwanda on Monday in Group E's dead rubber after Mali sealed their place from the pool.

The AFC Leopards legend has now shared his thoughts on what Kenya should do to stand a better chance of offering stiff competition in the future.

Avoid quick-fixes



"They need to re-organise the team, we have a lot of time to amend where we went wrong. Get the right team, engage in high-quality friendly matches on a regular basis," Ambani told GOAL on Monday.

"That is where we should start from; getting eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers is not the end of the world. It is a lesson which we should gracefully take in preparations for the next big assignment.

"The players have been good, they have not had problems. It is just that we want to get things in order. Things have already happened, but the right coach for the national team is needed with a long-term contract and clear targets.

"What we should avoid is quick fixes, trying to solve things in an instant. Shortcuts are not the way to go, it does not usually work as expected. We just get the coach, give him around a three-year contract and allow him to shop for what he wants. Not bring someone and expect results."



How did Kenya perform in Road to Qatar?

So far, Kenya have played five matches in Group E. They started their campaign with a goalless draw at home against fierce rivals Uganda. At that time, they were led by coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

They travelled to Rwanda and played out a 1-1 draw. Michael Olunga was on target for Kenya with Abdul Rwatubyaye replying for the hosts. After the match, Mulee opted to part ways with the national team.

Engin Firat was brought on board and his first assignment was away in Agadir, Morocco against Mali. A hat-trick from Ibrahima Kone and an Adama Traore strike, coupled with a late own goal by substitute Farouk Shikhalo sealed the deal for the Eagles.

In Nairobi, Kone scored the lone goal to complete a double over the East Africans.

Most recently, Kenya played Uganda at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende. Olunga scored for the hosts while Fahad Bayo equalized for the Cranes.

Kenya will complete their fixture against Rwanda on Monday at 16:00 (EAT).