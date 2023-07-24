'We've shocked a lot of people' - Christian Pulisic explains why Folarin Balogun snubbed England for USMNT

Christian Pulisic believes Folarin Balogun pledged allegiance to the USMNT rather than England because they have a “young, hungry team”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal-owned striker, who is generating plenty of transfer speculation during the summer window, found himself caught up in an international tug of war last season. While hitting 21 goals during a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims, the United States made a play for a promising frontman that had been turning out for England at U21 level. New York native Balogun eventually committed to the country of his birth, much to the delight of Pulisic and an exciting U.S. squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic, who is now on the books of Serie A giants AC Milan, has told Bleacher Report when quizzed on a big decision from Balogun: “We were thrilled, of course. You know, he was already able to impact the game and score. Yeah, we love having him! He just brings so much to our team and he’s such a talented player. Obviously he's just phenomenal and going to be a big part of our team moving forward. I think it speaks for how far this team has come, I think we're going to be a real force moving into these next competitions and going into the next World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic went on to say of the reasons for Balogun committing to the USMNT: “I think people have already seen that we've shocked a lot of people and really changed the way people see American soccer. After a pretty strong World Cup, he probably saw a young, hungry team and one that has a lot of talent.”

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has already earned two caps for the United States, with his first senior international goal recorded in a meeting with Canada that secured the USMNT CONCACAF Nations League glory.