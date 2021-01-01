‘I don’t shine, I allow others to’ – Gundogan aware of his place in Man City’s galaxy of stars

The Germany international midfielder is not one to steal the headlines, but his value continues to be recognised by those at the Etihad Stadium

Ilkay Gundogan is happy to fill the role of unsung hero at Manchester City, with the German playmaker admitting that he allows “others to shine” in a galaxy of stars.

The 30-year-old midfielder boasts plenty of ability and has graced the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund while collecting eight pieces of silverware in England.

He does, however, tend to steer clear of headline-making exploits, with those heroics being left to those operating alongside him.

More teams

Pep Guardiola is fully aware of how important players of that ilk can be, with the Catalan billing Gundogan as one of City’s best-ever signings, but the man himself is prepared to shun the spotlight.

“Someone said to me once I perhaps don’t shine but I allow others to shine, and that’s how I see myself,” Gundogan, who has taken in 177 appearances for City, told the Blues’ official website.

“You cannot just build a team of 11 players playing the same type of football and same type of characters and players.

“In the end, there has to be one harmony – one great picture that fits. That’s always the challenge.

“The most successful teams in history were so successful because they had different players playing in harmony.”

Gundogan has been catching the eye again for City this season, as he keeps things ticking over in the middle of the park, but he believes that his finest form in the Premier League came during a title-winning campaign in 2018-19.

“Maybe I would disagree [this is my best run of form] because the last few months where we won the league one point ahead of Liverpool, I felt very confident about my personal game,” added a man with 42 international caps to his name.

“That’s a period that still feels really good, not just for myself, but for the team. Maybe with the numbers people think I am better now, but I am honest, numbers are never really important for me in football.

Article continues below

“When I leave the pitch after the final whistle, if I feel I have played as good as I could, when I am happy and proud of what I have done on the pitch, that’s the point I feel comfortable – not if I score one, two goals or whatever.

“You need players who score, but that’s not something I identify with. Obviously, when I am in the region to score goals, I try.”

City have not been at their free-flowing best as a collective this season, but they have tightened up at the back and could move to within four points of defending champions Liverpool with victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.