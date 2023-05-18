Madness! Sheffield Wednesday score stoppage time equaliser in League One promotion play-off after trailing by four goals on aggregate

Sheffield Wednesday made a remarkable turnaround against Peterborough in their promotion play-off semi-final Thursday to force extra-time.

Owls make improbable comeback

Four goals stun Posh at Hillsborough

Championship promotion still possible

WHAT HAPPENED? Michael Smith got Wednesday up and running with an early penalty, before Lee Gregory gave the fans at Hillsborough hope of the impossible with a second goal.

It remained 2-0 until the 71st minute when defender Reece James bundled home to set up a grandstand finish. For at least 20 minutes, it looked like it wouldn't quite happen for Darren Moore's side, until very late on when Liam Palmer scored the fourth – in the eighth minute of six minutes of added time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That goal forced the game into extra time amid wild celebrations from the Wednesday supporters who couldn't quite believe what they'd witnessed. The Owls were 4-0 down after a demoralising first leg at London Road, but somehow managed to fight back and win the second leg by the same score to force the most unlikely of extra-time periods.

WHAT'S NEXT? Barnsley or Bolton await in the League One play-off final for the winner of this tie.