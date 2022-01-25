SheBelieves Cup 2022: USWNT tournament fixture schedule, TV channels, rosters & guide

The U.S. women's national team and the SheBelieves Cup is back, with the hosts set to take on the Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand in this year's edition, which gets under way on February 17.

It will be the first action of the year for all four teams, with Vlatko Andonovski's U.S. side not having played any friendlies in its January camp in 2022.

Four of the six games in the round-robin tournament will be played in California, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, while the final two fixtures will be held in Texas, at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

SheBelieves Cup 2022 fixtures & results

Date Time Match TV Channel Feb 17 5pm PT / 8pm ET Iceland vs New Zealand TBC Feb 17 8pm PT / 11pm ET USWNT vs Czech Republic TBC Feb 20 12pm PT / 3pm ET USWNT vs New Zealand TBC Feb 20 3pm PT / 6pm ET Czech Republic vs Iceland TBC Feb 23 3pm PT / 6pm ET New Zealand vs Czech Republic TBC Feb 23 6pm PT / 9pm ET USWNT vs Iceland TBC

SheBelieves Cup 2022 TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Broadcast information for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup has not yet been announced.

In 2021, games were available across Fox Sports and also on TUDN, including on the TUDN app.

SheBelieves Cup 2022 rosters

None of the four participating nations has announced its roster for the tournament yet.

Squads tend to be revealed around 14 days before international fixtures, so can be expected in the first week of February.

The U.S. ended 2021 with an experimental team travelling to Australia and many of those fringe players kept their places in the squad when Andonovski announced the roster for January's training camp.

Trinity Rodman was involved in that camp and could make her senior international debut at this year's SheBelieves Cup, with last season's NWSL's breakout star expected to retain her place in the squad.

Who won the last SheBelieves Cup?

The USWNT is the reigning SheBelieves Cup champion, topping the standings last year ahead of Brazil, Canada and Argentina. It was the team's second successive triumph at the tournament and fourth overall, from six editions.

The Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand will all be making first appearances at the competition.

