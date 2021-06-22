Shearer backs Kane to 'obliterate' Premier League goal record with Man City move

A Newcastle legend that remains the English top-flight's all-time leading marksman expects to be overtaken at some stage

Alan Shearer admits that Harry Kane will "obliterate" his Premier League goals record if a move to Manchester City is made, with the Blues set to open the bidding for a prolific Tottenham striker.

The England captain, who is facing questions of his value at international level during Euro 2020, is expected to be on the move this summer as he looks to chase down the major silverware which has so far eluded him.

City, who have bid farewell to Barcelona-bound Sergio Aguero, are in the market for another No.9 and are thought to be ready to put a £100 million ($139m) offer on the table for one of the Premier League's most devastating forwards.

What has been said?

Newcastle legend Shearer, who continues to top the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight, has told UMM of Kane chasing him down: "Sweating?! No. Do I think he will do it? He probably will do.

"I've had it for 20-odd years so it will go one day, and if it goes then why not go to him, he's a nice guy.

"He'll absolutely obliterate it if he goes to City, in three or four years."

How many goals does Kane have?

Shearer plundered 260 Premier League goals across spells at Blackburn and Newcastle, with that haul achieved through 14 seasons.

Kane has only spent eight years as a regular in the top tier, having had to be patient in pursuit of a big break, but the 27-year-old is now one of the best around.

He has 166 Premier League goals to his name, from 242 appearances, and currently sits seventh on the all-time chart.

Spurs have him tied to a contract through to 2024, but big-money bids this summer could see that agreement broken and a new challenge taken on.

The bigger picture

For now, Kane's focus is locked on international competition, with England back in action on Tuesday when facing the Czech Republic in their final group game at Euro 2020.

Article continues below

Their skipper is yet to have a shot on target in that competition, with two quiet showings put in so far.

He does, however, retain the full support of manager Gareth Southgate and - amid talk of Manchester United and Chelsea also being keen - will continue to generate transfer talk for as long as Tottenham refuse to sanction a sale.

Further reading