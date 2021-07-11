Shaw sets European Championship final record by scoring for England vs Italy

The Manchester United full-back put the Three Lions into the lead before two minutes were even on the clock

England made a dream start to the final of Euro 2020 as Luke Shaw volleyed them into a second-minute lead against Italy.

From an Italy corner, the hosts broke through Kieran Trippier, a surprise selection in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, with the Atletico Madrid full-back centring for Shaw to volley home.

Naturally, it sparked a joyous reaction on Twitter, with the likes of England legends Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker among those to celebrate.

What was said?

Record-breaking strike

Many people also pointed out the rarity of Shaw’s strike, which was confirmed as the quickest ever in a European Championship final.

Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager who pushed him to the sidelines, also received plenty of stick.