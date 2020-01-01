'Shame on you!' - Balotelli slams Lazio fans after racist chants halt Serie A match

The game was stopped just after the half-hour mark after sections of the away supporters aimed abuse toward the Italy striker

Brescia’s Mario Balotelli has vented his frustration towards Lazio supporters after being subject to racial abuse during a 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

The striker turned to Instagram to show his disappointment at more racial abuse during the game at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Balotelli opened the scoring on 18 minutes before the game was stopped just after the half-hour mark following monkey chants from sections of the 1,500 travelling fans.

A stadium announcement was made explaining that the game would be stopped if the racial abuse did not subside.

"Is a loss that hurt but we will come back stronger and we are on the right way!,” Balotelli posted alongside a video of his goal.

"Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism."

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi frantically gestured towards the supporters to stop, condemning the behaviour of the fans.

But this is not the first time the 29-year-old has been subject to racial abuse after the player was targeted in a match against Hellas Verona in November.

During the game, Balotelli picked the ball up and kicked it in the direction of the Verona fans showing his anger towards the abuse.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino seemed to add fuel to the fire after, in the same month, stating that Balotelli is "black and is working on lightening up, but he is facing troubles."

However, the club defended Cellino explaining that it was “a paradoxical joke, clearly misunderstood, released in an attempt to defuse excessive media exposure and with intent to protect the player himself."

The problem with racism in Italy continues with players such as Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly having previously been targeted with monkey chants from fans.

The incident comes after Serie A's latest initiative to eradicate racism from Italian football generated controversy, with the league choosing to permanently exhibit controversial artwork featuring three monkeys at its headquarters.

Brescia occupy one of the relegation spots after the defeat to Lazio.Balotelli opened the scoring before defender Andrea Cristina was sent off after 39 minutes. A Ciro Immobile double saw Lazio take all three points at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti.