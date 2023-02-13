'Shambolic' Liverpool have never been as poor as this, but Jurgen Klopp is still the man - Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has described Liverpool's 2022-23 campaign as "shambolic", but he still believes Jurgen Klopp is the right man to lead the team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have failed to register a win in their last four Premier League games, with two 3-0 defeats away at Brighton and Wolves included during that run. The Reds are down in 10th as a result, and already look to be out of the race for a top-four finish. Carragher admits Klopp's men have lacked fight this term and does not believe there will be any quick fix.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender said: "It's never been as poor as this. It's not just the results, it's the performances. Liverpool haven't been unlucky, they've actually been lucky. The scorelines could've been a lot worse in a lot of those games. That's the big worry for the fans. You understand your team, at times, won't be as consistent as the team has been under Klopp for the last three or four years, losing one or two games a season. You can't do that every year. But it's the performances and also a bit of a lack of fight, you have to say that, and that's not something you can throw at this team too easily. They've run so far, so long, so fast, and had so much quality in games over the last few years, but it's been a huge drop-off and you can't dress it up as anything else.

"Some of the performances have been pretty shambolic. Everyone felt the World Cup would be a bit of a line in the sand, and you'd see a different Liverpool after the mid-season break but it just hasn't happened at all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Liverpool's ongoing struggles for consistency, Carragher still has full faith in Klopp, who has delivered Premier League and Champions League honours since arriving at Anfield in 2015. He added: "I think it's well-documented that [Borussia] Dortmund's hierarchy regret Klopp moving on from the club, especially with how he's gone on to perform at Liverpool. I think their quote was that there are not many Jurgen Klopps. You can change players, there are plenty of players out there - but there are not many Klopps.

"I have that same feeling. You change him, where do you go from there? There are other managers out there, who will have great success at the club in future. But Liverpool know they've got someone special, it's been a poor season for everybody concerned, but Klopp's still the man for me."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are now gearing up for a crucial derby clash with Merseyside rivals Everton on Monday night.