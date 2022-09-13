Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Shakhtar Donetsk will play their home game from Group F of the Champions League against Celtic on Wednesday in Poland because of the Russian military invasion in Ukraine, even after previously relocating to Lviv, Kharkiv and Kiev.
Joint-top in the Ukrainian Premier League and already braving losing players due to the ongoing war, Igor Jovicecic's men put in a belter of a performance to take three points from a 4-1 win at RB Leipzig last week, while Celtic suffered a 3-0 beating at the hands of reigning champions Real Madrid.
As Marian Shved has scored thrice in the last two games, Oleh Ocheretko scored a stoppage time winner in the 2-1 result against Chornomorets Odesa over the weekend as Celtic have had the weekend off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic date & kick-off time
Game:
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic
Date:
September 14, 2022
Kick-off:
5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST
Venue:
Polish Army Stadium, Warsaw
How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 4 is showing the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Shakhtar Donetsk squad & team news
A cruciate ligament rupture is set to keep full-back Viktor Kornienko out of action until around next year.
There should be no changes from the XI that picked up a handsome win at RB Leipzig, with Lassina Traore continuing as an option for an impact forward from the bench.
Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Shved, Zubkov, Mudryk
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Shevchenko, Puzankov, Pyatov, Trubin
Defenders
Kryvtsov, Bondar, Mykhailichenko, Matviienko, Taylor, Konoplia, Faryna, Kozik, Korniienko
Midfielders
Stepanenko, Totovytskyi, Sudakov, Shved, Mudryk, Zubkov, Djurasek, Bondarenko, Ocheretko, Petriak
Forwards
Traore, Sikan, Kulakov, Topalov
Celtic squad and team news
Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt have not made the trip to Poland on account of injuries.
Other than that, Celtic have a well-rested squad owing to the weekend off. Kyogo Furuhashi may slot in the stead of Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, G Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest
Forwards
Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Neves Filipe, Maeda