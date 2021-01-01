Sevilla’s En-Nesyri extends impressive La Liga run against Real Sociedad

The Morocco international scored Los Nervionenses’ second goal to continue his notable goalscoring feat against the White and Blues

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri extended his impressive La Liga goalscoring record against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Morocco international got his side’s second goal as Los Nervionenses triumphed 2-1 at the Anoeta Stadium.

6 - Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri has scored six goals in LaLiga against Real Sociedad, his joint-most against an opponent in the competition. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/TCm9KVaIFW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 18, 2021

Following his latest effort, the 23-year-old has now scored six times against the White and Blues in Spanish top-flight history, his joint-most against any opposition in the tournament.

His first goal against Real Sociedad was on April 22, 2018, as a Malaga player - a game his former team triumphed 2-0 at home.

Before now, Real Betis was his favourite side having found the net against them on six occasions.

In the keenly contested affair, En-Nesyri lined up in attack alongside Susu and Argentina ace Lucas Ocampos to dent the aspirations of Imanol Alguacil’s men – who are also in the race to emerge as Spanish kings.

As it proved a slow start for Julen Lopetegui’s team, they conceded first in the fifth minute through Carlos Fernandez. Benefiting from a cross from Aritz Elustondo, the Spaniard was well composed to rifle the ball past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In the 22nd minute, Sevilla levelled matters courtesy of Fernando. The Brazilian midfielder capitalised on a shambolic defending by his marker to slot the ball past goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Before the celebration died down, En-Nesyri put his team ahead for the first time in the game. He put the ball inside the empty net after Ocampos’ initial effort had kissed the woodwork.

Six minutes before full time, En-Nesyri was fouled inside the box of Sociedad by Jon Bautista but referee Santiago Jaime Latre waved play on.

With no goals in the second half, Lopetegui and his team earned their sixth away win of the 2020-21 campaign, while their hosts would rue their profligacy in front of goal.

Thanks to this result, Sevilla stay in contention for their first Spanish elite division diadem since the 1945–46 season. With 64 points from 31 games, they remain in fourth position.

Only three points separate them from leaders Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid (66 points), and Barcelona (65 points) occupy the second and third positions respectively.

Unbeaten in their last six games, Sevilla take their title chase to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia for a date with Paco Lopez’s Levante.