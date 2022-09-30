Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sevilla against Atletico Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Sevilla are set to take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday. Julen Lopetegui's troops have won just once in six matches and are languishing in 15th place in the league table with just five points. Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal and they will be desperate to get the three points to climb up the table following a recent fan protest.

Meanwhile, Atletico are in seventh spot with 10 points from six matches. The Rojiblancos had to suffer a derby defeat to Real Madrid in their last outing and will be gunning to get back to winning ways. The spotlight will be on their forwards Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata as they have been struggling to find the net, although the latter did score for Spain during the international break.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30 pm BST / 1:30 pm ET / 10:00 pm IST Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville.

How to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the U.S.

Premier Sports 2 is broadcasting the fixture on TV in the UK, with streaming on the Premier Player, & La Liga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV / Premier Player India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Sevilla team news and squad

Sevilla have a couple of injury issues ahead of the tie. New signing Marcao is on the treatment table while Jesus Corona is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

However, they will be boosted with the return of Erik Lamela. Meanwhile, Kasper Dolberg should get a start after scoring against France in the international break.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bounou, Dmitrovic, Albero F. Defenders Montiel, Telles, Rekik, Nianzou, Navas, Acuna, Salas, Carmona. Midfielders Gudelj, Jordan, Rakitic, Januzaj, Lamela, Delaney, Fernando, Torres, Isco, Gomez. Forwards Dolberg, Suso, Mir, En-Nesyri.

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico might miss Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon. Jose Gimenez and Thomas Lemar are also doubtful for this clash as they are facing a race against time to be fit.

Mario Hermoso will be unavailable due to suspension after he was given his marching orders in the Madrid derby.

Nahuel Molina and Reinildo will occupy the wide areas while Felipe and Axel Witsel mayplay as the two centre-backs.

Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Marcus Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia will slot in in midfield, with Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix vested with the responsibility to lead the attack.