Sevilla sack Lopetegui minutes after heavy Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund with Sampaoli set to take over

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Sevilla after Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Dortmund with Jorge Sampaoli primed to take over.

Sevilla's poor start continues

Lopetegui sacked after final whistle

Jorge Sampaoli set to take over

WHAT HAPPENED? Sevilla have confirmed Lopetegui has been relieved of his duties after Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The manager had come under pressure after a poor start to the season which has left his side just one place above the drop zone in La Liga. Sevilla have also taken just one point from three Champions League games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lopetegui leaves after three seasons where he managed 89 wins in 170 games. The manager qualified for the Champions League in each of his three campaigns but his greatest achievement was winning the 2020 Europa League, beating Inter 3-2 in the final.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lopetegui will be replaced at Sevilla by former coach Jorge Sampaoli, GOAL understands. The 62-year-old previously took charge of the club in 2016-17 but will now head back to Andalusia for a second spell.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sevilla FC have relieved Julen Lopetegui of his duties as first-team coach following our clash against Borussia Dortmund," read a club statement. "It brings an end to a successful period with three magnificent campaigns in which the club achieved their objectives and a fourth season where unfortunately the results have not gone our way, with the club taking five points from a possible 21 in LaLiga."

DID YOU KNOW? Sevilla have lost four consecutive games at home in all competitions for the first time since 2002.

Lopetegui did a good job at Sevilla but there's no doubt it was time for a change.

However, the manager is not the only one to blame for Sevilla's downfall.

And Lopetegui may not be out of work for long....

WHAT NEXT FOR SEVILLA? The Andalusian side have offered Lopetegui a "public farewell" at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium but must now look for a replacement who can turn their results around quickly. The team are back in action in La Liga on Saturday against Athletic Club.