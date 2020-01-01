Sevilla re-sign Rakitic from Barcelona for €1.5m

The experienced midfielder has completed a move away from Camp Nou after six trophy-laden years in Catalonia

Sevilla have re-signed Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona for an initial fee of €1.5 million.

The Andalucian club have confirmed that they've reached an agreement with Barca on Tuesday which will see the 32-year-old head back to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium ahead of the new season.

The final transfer could end up costing Sevilla a total of €10 million including variables, with Rakitic committing to a four-year contract with the club.

Article continues below

More teams

More to follow.