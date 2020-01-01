Setien aiming to exploit Fati's 'great potential' at Barcelona

The teenager proved decisive for the Catalans and his manager is determined to get the most out of him

Quique Setien praised Ansu Fati after the teenage forward helped Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

Fati, 17, scored twice in the first half as Barca closed the gap to league leaders and rivals Real Madrid to three points.

He became the youngest player to score a brace in La Liga in the 21st century, breaking a record previously held by Juanmi Jimenez.

Fati has netted five goals this season and Setien hailed him for stepping up for Barcelona, who are set to be without the injured Luis Suarez until the end of 2019-20.

"I think that Ansu is a boy that is emerging, that we all know that has great potential," head coach Setien told a news conference.

"You have to understand that you have to give him peace of mind and confidence to exploit what he has inside.

"Apart from the two goals, what I give credit is the work he has done in defence. He has worked hard. He has given us solutions."



Fati struck in the 30th and 31st minutes and Barcelona closed out their win despite Ruben Rochina's late goal for the visitors.

Setien was satisfied with his side's performance, although he expects further improvement.

"I am happy with many things, but not with everything. We have given up too many shots," he said.

"We made a very good first half, I think we could score more goals. We lost a little control in the second half and conceded too much. But it was a good job by the team."

Barcelona are in action again on Thursday, visiting Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Fati himself is struggling to comprehend his stellar season with his two goals on Sunday set up none other than Lionel Messi.

"I still have doubts about whether all this is real or not," Fati told Movistar post-match.

"I've been watching him play for many years, and now I play with him, it's a dream.

"This is a dream. I have always dreamed of this moment. I have to thank my team-mates and the coach for giving me the opportunity."