'Seriously?' - Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba reveals racist abuse he's been sent during ongoing contract dispute

The 18-year-old has received hateful messages on social media as he continues to stall on signing a new deal at Camp Nou

Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba has revealed the racist abuse that he's been sent during his ongoing contract dispute with the club.

Moriba's future is the subject of much speculation at the moment, with Barca struggling to tie the 18-year-old down to fresh terms after seeing him enter the final 12 months of his current deal.

After breaking into the Blaugrana first-team squad last season, Moriba is now being left out of the club's pre-season plans, and has been receiving abuse online as a result of the saga.

What's been said?

The talented young midfielder took to social media on Monday to show his followers some of the hateful messages he has received, with many of the posts in question including monkey and middle finger emojis.

At the end of the Tik Tok video, the phrase "'en serio" appears on screen, which translates to asking the question "seriously?" in English.

Could Moriba leave Barca?

Goal has reported that the salary demands from Moriba's agents are proving to be the main sticking point in negotiations with Barca, who are currently trying to reduce their wage bill after exceeding La Liga's official limit at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Spain U17 international already became the highest-paid youth player in the Blaugrana's history when he signed his first deal in 2019, and with the club currently refusing to take another financial risk with regards to a renewal, they could look to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him for nothing in 2022.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are all reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation, but Barca are still hopeful that they can reach a compromise with Moriba as they plan to reopen talks with his representatives this week.

Moriba's Barca record

Moriba made his senior debut for Barca in a round of 32 Copa del Rey fixture against Cornella in January, and has since appeared in a further 17 games for the Liga giants.

The young playmaker also has a goal and two assists to his name, but it remains to be seen whether he will be available for selection when Ronald Koeman's side kick off their new season at home to Real Sociedad on August 15.

Further reading