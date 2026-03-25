Serie B: Venezia and Monza are in line for promotion, with Frosinone (1.50) and Palermo (1.80) hot on their heels

The big match of matchday 32 between Monza and Venezia ended in a draw, a result that keeps the Venetians at the top of the table whilst seeing the Brianza side joined in second place by Frosinone. Despite the gap closing in the table and a slight dip in form for Bianco’s men, Venice and Monza are certain of a place in Serie A according to the bookmakers: the Lagunari’s promotion is priced at 1.05 on Better and Betflag, followed by Cutrone and his teammates at 1.30.





Frosinone remain in contention at 1.50, followed by Palermo – who secured a win with ten men in Padua – at 1.80. It is unlikely that Modena and Catanzaro, who are virtually certain of a playoff spot, will make the leap to Serie A, with odds of 6.00.









RELEGATION – A vital win for Sampdoria, who narrowly beat an in-form Avellino side and banished the Serie C nightmare: the Blucerchiati’s relegation is priced at 4.50, whilst Bari, at 2.00, and Pescara – buoyed by Insigne’s influence but still bottom of the table and the club most at risk according to the bookies at 1.20 – remain in danger.



