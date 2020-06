Serie A restart: Fixture dates, teams & how to watch Italian football on UK & US TV or live stream

Everything you need to know about how to watch Serie A, which channels games are on and fixture times

Serie A bosses have confirmed the schedule for the completion of the 2019-20 season, meaning fans of Italian football will be able to watch the likes of Juventus, Inter and AC Milan live again in June.

Matches will be played in front of a maximum of 300 people in stadiums due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but fans will be able to tune in to the action on TV or by streaming live online.

So, the good news is that Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Italian football's finest will finally be back on the pitch and on our screens again.

Lazio will be hoping to push Juventus right to the wire as they attempt to prevent the Bianconeri from clinching their ninth successive title, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hope to make a speedy return for Milan.

Of course, the Coppa Italia will also have to be resolved, with two semi-finals - involving Inter, Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus - and a final to be played as well.

But how can you watch the action unfold? Goal brings you all you need to know.

How to watch or stream Serie A matches

Watch or stream Serie A in the UK

Premier Sports broadcast Serie A in the UK and games will be available to watch on its TV channels, including their online streaming service, the Premier Player.

Games will be aired at 4:15pm, 6:30pm and 8:45pm BST, with fixtures set to be held most days of the week.

To find out more about getting a subscription, visit the network's website www.premiersports.com to register.

Watch or stream Serie A in the US

ESPN has the rights to broadcast Serie A football in the US, with the online streaming service ESPN+ set to broadcast daily

A total of 124 Serie A matches will be played, plus three Coppa Italia games, in the space of just under two months - so that's a lot of soccer.

Serie A kick-off times in the US are 11:15am, 1:30pm and 3:45pm ET.

Serie A matchday 25 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat June 20 6:30pm Torino vs Parma Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sat June 20 8:45pm Verona vs Cagliari Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sun June 21 6:30pm Atalanta vs Sassuolo Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sun June 21 8:45pm Inter vs Sampdoria Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+

A number of fixtures from matchday 25 will be the first postponed Serie A games to be completed. They include Inter vs Sampdoria and Torino vs Parma.

Serie A matchday 27 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Mon June 22 6:30pm Fiorentina vs Brescia Premier Sports 2 / ESPN+ Mon June 22 6:30pm Lecce vs AC Milan Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Mon June 22 8:45pm Bologna vs Juventus Premier Sports 1 Tue June 23 6:30pm SPAL vs Cagliari Premier Sports 2 / ESPN+ Tue June 23 6:30pm Verona vs Napoli Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Tue June 23 8:45pm Genoa vs Parma Premier Sports 2 / ESPN+ Tue June 23 8:45pm Torino vs Udinese Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Wed June 24 6:30pm Inter vs Sassuolo Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Wed June 24 8:45pm Roma vs Sampdoria Premier Sports 2 / ESPN+ Wed June 24 8:45pm Atalanta vs Lazio Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+

Serie A matchday 28 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Fri June 26 8:45pm Juventus vs Lecce Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sat June 27 4:15pm Brescia vs Genoa Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sat June 27 6:30pm Cagliari vs Torino Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sat June 27 8:45pm Lazio vs Fiorentina Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sun June 28 4:15pm AC Milan vs Roma Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sun June 28 6:30pm Udinese vs Atalanta Premier Sports 2 / ESPN+ Sun June 28 6:30pm Sampdoria vs Bologna TBC / ESPN+ Sun June 28 6:30pm Sassuolo vs Verona TBC / ESPN+ Sun June 28 6:30pm Napoli vs SPAL Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Sun June 28 8:45pm Parma vs Inter Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+

Serie A matchday 29 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Tue June 30 6:30pm Torino vs Lazio Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Tue June 30 8:45pm Genoa vs Juventus Premier Sports 1 / ESPN+ Wed July 1 6:30pm Inter vs Brescia TBC / ESPN+ Wed July 1 6:30pm Bologna vs Cagliari TBC / ESPN+ Wed July 1 8:45pm SPAL vs AC Milan TBC / ESPN+ Wed July 1 8:45pm Verona vs Parma TBC / ESPN+ Wed July 1 8:45pm Lecce vs Sampdoria TBC / ESPN+ Wed July 1 8:45pm Fiorentina vs Sassuolo TBC / ESPN+ Thu July 2 6:30pm Atalanta vs Napoli TBC / ESPN+ Thu July 2 8:45pm Roma vs Udinese TBC / ESPN+

Serie A matchday 30 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat July 4 4:15pm Juventus vs Torino TBC Sat July 4 6:30pm Sassuolo vs Lecce TBC Sat July 4 8:45pm Lazio vs AC Milan TBC Sun July 5 4:15pm Inter vs Bologna TBC Sun July 5 6:30pm Cagliari vs Atalanta TBC Sun July 5 6:30pm Parma vs Fiorentina TBC Sun July 5 6:30pm Udinese vs Genoa TBC Sun July 5 6:30pm Brescia vs Verona TBC Sun July 5 6:30pm Sampdoria vs SPAL TBC Sun July 5 8:45pm Napoli vs Roma TBC

Serie A matchday 31 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Tue July 7 6:30pm Lecce vs Lazio TBC Tue July 7 8:45pm AC Milan vs Juventus TBC Wed July 8 6:30pm Fiorentina vs Cagliari TBC Wed July 8 6:30pm Genoa vs Napoli TBC Wed July 8 8:45pm Torino vs Brescia TBC Wed July 8 8:45pm Roma vs Parma TBC Wed July 8 8:45pm Atalanta vs Sampdoria TBC Wed July 8 8:45pm Bologna vs Sassuolo TBC Thu July 9 6:30pm SPAL vs Udinese TBC Thu July 9 8:45pm Verona vs Inter TBC

Serie A matchday 32 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat July 11 4:15pm Lazio vs Sassuolo TBC Sat July 11 6:30pm Brescia vs Roma TBC Sat July 11 8:45pm Juventus vs Atalanta TBC Sun July 12 4:15pm Genoa vs SPAL TBC Sun July 12 6:30pm Parma vs Bologna TBC Sun July 12 6:30pm Fiorentina vs Verona TBC Sun July 12 6:30pm Cagliari vs Lecce TBC Sun July 12 6:30pm Udinese vs Sampdoria TBC Sun July 12 8:45pm Napoli vs AC Milan TBC Mon July 13 8:45pm Inter vs Torino TBC

Serie A matchday 33 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Tue July 14 8:45pm Atalanta vs Brescia TBC Wed July 15 6:30pm Sampdoria vs Cagliari TBC Wed July 15 6:30pm Bologna vs Napoli TBC Wed July 15 6:30pm AC Milan vs Parma TBC Wed July 15 8:45pm Lecce vs Fiorentina TBC Wed July 15 8:45pm Roma vs Verona TBC Wed July 15 8:45pm Sassuolo vs Juventus TBC Wed July 15 8:45pm Udinese vs Lazio TBC Thu July 16 6:30pm Torino vs Genoa TBC Thu July 16 8:45pm SPAL vs Inter TBC

Serie A matchday 34 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat July 18 4:15pm Verona vs Atalanta TBC Sat July 18 6:30pm Cagliari vs Sassuolo TBC Sat July 18 8:45pm AC Milan vs Bologna TBC Sun July 19 4:15pm Parma vs Sampdoria TBC Sun July 19 6:30pm Genoa vs Lecce TBC Sun July 19 6:30pm Brescia vs SPAL TBC Sun July 19 6:30pm Fiorentina vs Torino TBC Sun July 19 6:30pm Napoli vs Udinese TBC Sun July 19 8:45pm Roma vs Inter TBC Mon July 20 8:45pm Juventus vs Lazio TBC

Serie A matchday 35 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Tue July 21 6:30pm Atalanta vs Bologna TBC Tue July 21 8:45pm Sassuolo vs AC Milan TBC Wed July 22 6:30pm Parma vs Napoli TBC Wed July 22 8:45pm Lecce vs Brescia TBC Wed July 22 8:45pm Inter vs Fiorentina TBC Wed July 22 8:45pm Sampdoria vs Genoa TBC Wed July 22 8:45pm Torino vs Verona TBC Wed July 22 8:45pm SPAL vs Roma TBC Thu July 23 6:30pm Udinese vs Juventus TBC Thu July 23 8:45pm Lazio vs Cagliari TBC

Serie A matchday 36 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat July 25 TBC TBC AC Milan vs Atalanta TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Roma vs Fiorentina TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Genoa vs Inter TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Verona vs Lazio TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Bologna vs Lecce TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Brescia vs Parma TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Juventus vs Sampdoria TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Napoli vs Sassuolo TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC SPAL vs Torino TBC Sat July 25 TBC TBC Cagliari vs Udinese TBC

Serie A matchday 37 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Tue July 28 TBC TBC Parma vs Atalanta TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Fiorentina vs Bologna TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Lazio vs Brescia TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Sassuolo vs Genoa TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Cagliari vs Juventus TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Udinese vs Lecce TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Sampdoria vs AC Milan TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Inter vs Napoli TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Torino vs Roma TBC Tue July 28 TBC TBC Verona vs SPAL TBC

Serie A matchday 38 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat August 1 TBC TBC AC Milan vs Cagliari TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC SPAL vs Fiorentina TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Genoa vs Verona TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Atalanta vs Inter TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Napoli vs Lazio TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Lecce vs Parma TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Juventus vs Roma TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Brescia vs Sampdoria TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Bologna vs Torino TBC Sat August 1 TBC TBC Sassuolo vs Udinese TBC

