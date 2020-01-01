Serie A award Juventus win after Napoli decline to travel for match in Turin

Local health authorities blocked the visitors from travelling to the match due to two positive Covid-19 cases among the playing squad

Serie A announced that Juventus have been awarded a 3-0 win over Napoli after the visitors did not travel to Turin for a scheduled match on October 4.

In addition, Napoli have been punished with a one-point deduction for failing to turn up for the game at Allianz Stadium.

Napoli were blocked from travelling to the match by local health authorities after two players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, tested positive for Covid-19 along with a member of staff at the club.

More teams

More to follow...