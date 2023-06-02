Sergio Ramos will follow Lionel Messi out of PSG this summer as club confirm exit of former Real Madrid man after two disappointing seasons

- Ramos joined PSG two years ago
- Leaves the club after contract expires
- Follows co-star Messi out of Paris
WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran centre-back will follow Lionel Messi out of the French capital after seeing his contract at the club expire.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos, 37, joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2021 and has made 57 appearances in all competitions. He leaves as a two-time Ligue 1 champion but was unable to help the French club achieve their goal of winning the Champions League.
WHAT THEY SAID?: "Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to [PSG]," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all.."
WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The Spaniard will get the chance to bid farewell to PSG fans when they take on Clermont Foot in their last Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday. He could then be off to Saudi Arabia, as journalist Fabrizio Romano reports he already been contacted by clubs.