'The time has come' - Sergio Busquets confirms he's leaving Barcelona in emotional video amid links with summer transfer to MLS

Sergio Busquets has confirmed he will leave Barcelona this summer, with the midfielder reportedly weighing up a move to MLS.

Busquets to leave Barcelona

Contract ends at the end of the season

Linked with move to MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old has won over 30 trophies during his 15-year spell stay at Barcelona, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns. Busquets joined the La Masia academy ranks in 2005 and after climbing up the ladder he made his La Liga debut in 2008 against Racing Santander, before going on to establish himself as a club legend. The midfielder informed Barcelona of his decision to call time on his career at Camp Nou earlier this month, and despite Xavi's efforts to convince him to continue for one more season, he is now ready for a new challenge.

WHAT THEY SAID? Busquets has confirmed his imminent exit in an emotional video released on Barca's social media accounts. He said to supporters: “Hello Culers. The time has come to announce this will be my last season at Barcelona. It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches or watching them on TV. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt in this stadium. And reality has exceeded my dreams. I wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world. The club of my life, of which I have been, am, and always be a fan, member, player, captain. And surpass 700 matches.

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end, and although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come...Being a Barca fan is the best thing there is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets has drawn significant interest from MLS, where he already had an offer in January. He decided to stay at Barca for the remainder of the season but the United States is still an option for him, and it has been reported that he is also a target for Saudi Arabian clubs.

DID YOU KNOW? Busquets has made 719 appearances so far for Barcelona, which puts him third on the club's all-time appearance list behind Lionel Messi and Xavi.

WHAT NEXT? Busquets is on course to win the ninth La Liga title of his career with Barcelona. He has made 45 appearances this season across all competitions for Xavi's side and will hope to feature in the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.