Sergio Aguero reveals he has 'never liked' Lionel Messi being compared to Diego Maradona

Sergio Aguero has revealed he's 'never liked' Lionel Messi being compared with Diego Maradona.

Aguero doesn't like comparison between pair

Wants them to be praised

Believes the duo are two of the best ever

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City forward has commented on comparisons between the Argentinian icons, saying that the pair should simply be appreciated as separate entities rather than being constantly pitted against each other.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Stake.com, the recently retired striker said: "I never liked those comparisons. And it's not about who is more of a symbol. Each one occupies a very important place in the hearts of Argentines. I like more to think about how lucky we Argentines are to have Diego and Leo, each in his time, the best players in history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero has a strong friendship with Messi, naming his previous international teammate as his child's godfather. It's clear to see how close the duo is on and off the pitch as they combined 17 times for Argentina. Aguero was also married to Maradona's daughter, Giannina, between 2008 and 2012.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR AGUERO AND MESSI? Had it not been for his premature retirement, Aguero may well have been going to Qatar as a participant rather than a spectator. He'll no doubt be there supporting his country with Messi bound to play a big role in Argentina's World Cup campaign, which gets underway against Saudi Arabia on November 22.