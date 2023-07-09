Sergino Dest attracting Premier League interest: Two more English clubs tracking USMNT star as Barcelona slash asking price to €17m

Two more Premier League clubs have reportedly joined the race for Sergino Dest, with Barcelona slashing their asking price.

Defender spent last season at AC Milan

Loan will not be made permanent

Cottagers and Eagles showing interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international defender, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, spent last season on loan at Serie A side AC Milan. The Italian giants will not be turning that move into a permanent transfer after seeing Dest make just 14 appearances for them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest has now returned to his parent club, but Barca are inviting offers for the 22-year-old full-back. They snapped him up from Ajax in 2020, but are ready to cut their losses after 72 appearances in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: England could be Dest’s next port of call, with Manchester United previously being credited with an interest. According to Mundo Deportivo, Fulham and Crystal Palace – who have USMNT stars Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Chris Richards on their books - are now considering a move.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dest has a €400 million (£342m/$439m) release clause on his contract, which runs until 2025, but it is reported that Barcelona have dropped his asking price to around the €17m (£15m/$19m) mark as they seek to generate funds during the summer window.