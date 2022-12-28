Sergi Roberto claims he's 'being paid like a Barcelona B player' but is still eager to sign new contract

Sergi Roberto took a large pay cut to sign a one-year extension to stay at the Camp Nou last summer. Now, he wants a longer-term deal to stay put.

WHAT HAPPENED? Roberto has been in the Barcelona system since he was 14 and has made clear that he never wants to leave. He revealed just how much he wanted to stay in an interview with Spanish radio station RAC1, despite the fact his contract is due to expire in six months.

WHAT THEY SAID: Roberto admitted his salary is far short of the expectations of a senior player, saying: "Right now I'm getting paid as if I had moved up from Barca B, but I do it with pride because I want to be here. For me the economic issue is not important."

He also pointed out that negotiations over a new deal haven't started yet, but he'd like to remain at Barcelona. "We haven't started talking [about a new contract] yet, but my idea is to stay. From what the coaching staff have told me, they are very happy with me and want me to stay," he continued. "I would be very excited to be able to continue, to be able to enjoy myself on the pitch with the Barca shirt."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROBERTO? Roberto is now back to full fitness, and will look to fight for a place in Xavi's team with an eye on locking down a long-term deal.