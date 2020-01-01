Sentume: Police tie down another player to contract extension

The ‘Cops’ have managed to convince another star player to stay as they strive to do well in the new season

Police FC have continued in their fight to keep their best players after defender Joseph Sentume extended his stay on Tuesday.

The defender, whose contract had run down in June, has now penned an extension of three years which will see him stay at the club until 2023.

Police have confirmed the news by stating: “Today [Tuesday], Joseph [Sentume] has put pen to paper to a three-year deal with the club until 2023,” the club said on their social media pages.

The central defender who captained the side last season in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was happy to sign the new extension.

“It’s a pleasure having given this opportunity. It’s a sign of trust and confidence in me by the club and I promise to double my effort compared to last season,” Sentume told reporters.

Police CEO Fahad Lumu, who attended the ceremony, revealed why they had opted to extend his stay saying they wanted him to continue serving as the club captain.

“He is a very instrumental player in the team, he has the extreme experience and we believe he will put all efforts together to achieve our main goal.”

Sentume promised the fans he will put up a good display and work tirelessly to ensure the team performs well in the coming season.

He becomes the eighth player to renew a contract with Police after attacking midfielder Edward Kiryowa, midfielder Yusuf Ssozi, right-back Denis Rukundo, winger Odong, left-back Musa Matovu, midfielders Bashir Kabuye and Mubarak Nsubuga.

On the signing front, the ambitious Police have already roped in five new faces among them Muwadda Mawejje, experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje, goalkeepers Tom Ikara and Sammon Oloka, defender Hassan Mohamood as well as left-back Eric Ssenjobe.

Police chairman Asan Kasingye has stated they will make sure they leave a mark in the league come the new season.

“We no longer just want to compete; we need to win trophies. We are former champions and it's time to think big,” Kasingye told reporters.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be a part of it.