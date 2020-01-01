Senkaaba: Express FC striker sets target after downing SC Villa in derby

The new forward was the hero of the day as the Red Eagles beat their rivals, the Jogoos, in the derby played on Saturday

Express FC striker George Senkaaba has set a target of reaching double figures in the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) after notching his first goal against SC Villa in the derby on Saturday.

The forward signed for the Red Eagles from Kitara FC and despite coming on as a substitute against Onduparaka on matchday one and Bright Stars on matchday two, he earned a starting berth in the away game to Mbarara City, where his impressive display allowed coach Wasswa Bbosa to retain him against the Jogoos in the derby.

And the pacy forward did not disappoint as he scored the only goal of the derby to sink their old rivals 1-0 at Wankulukuku and according to the player, the hard work has now paid off.

“Like any forward, your confidence grows when you score, and to score in the derby is beyond delightful,” Senkaaba said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Of course it was teamwork but as a forward, my target is to hit double figures, we now go back to restrategise for the remaining matches.

“When we came back from Mbarara City, we decided to iron out our mistakes, it wasn’t an easy game but I am happy we picked up a win, it’s not all over, we shall go back and plan for more wins.”

Express coach Bbosa said the most important thing from the fixture was to get a win.

“The most important thing is that we have earned the three points in the derby, our target remains trying to win silverware, this is now done, we look forward to the next game, come next year," he told the same publication.

Against Villa, Express delivered an early Christmas present to the fans after Ssenkaaba cooly and calmly slotted home from the left-wing, leaving shot-stopper Saidi Keni helpless, for the winning goal.

The game saw both teams cancel each other out in either half with few chances to write home about. Forward Eric Kambale rattled the crossbar 18 minutes into the game while Kabonge Nicolas sent his freekick off the mark from just outside the 18-yard area.

The win took Express to eight points after four matches and the league will now take a break and resume in February 2021 owing to the African Nations Championships (Chan) to be held in Cameroon.