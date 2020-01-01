Seninde: Police FC unveil midfielder from Vipers SC

The Law Enforcers have added another midfielder into their squad ahead of the new season set to kick off on October 17

Police FC have unveiled midfielder Duncan Seninde ahead of the new season.

The left-footed midfielder has joined the ‘Cops’ from Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC after he agreed to put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

“Duncan Seninde has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with us,” Police revealed on their social media pages.

“The left-footed midfielder completed his move to the ‘Cops’ family on Friday after successful completion of all the necessary medical tests.

“This means the 23-year- old will be with us at least until 2022.”

Another talented youngster added!



"I appreciate being given this opportunity, it will help me a lot in my carrier-Sseninde



https://t.co/zknB14zjsC pic.twitter.com/H2MvpD9K99 — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) August 28, 2020

Seninde played for the Kampala Junior Team before joining Vipers in 2015 but was loaned to Wakiso Giants throughout last season, which was ended prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Seninde was left on cloud nine after signing the deal which will see him reunite with coach Abdallah Mubiru.

“I feel so good and excited. It's a reunion with coach Abdullah whom we parted ways with from Vipers," Seninde said in the release.

“I appreciate being given this opportunity; this will help me a lot in my career. I promise to put in a lot of effort to make sure good results come our way.

“I believe with great teamwork and guidance from the technical team, we shall produce good results.”

Police CEO Fahad Lumu said about signing the player: “We promised to unveil to you players who are not only competitors but winners too. We believe the manpower we are acquiring will put us where we belong and achieve our goal.”

His signing comes just a day after Police unveiled another top talent Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye also from Vipers.

On Tuesday, Police secured the services of former Vipers custodian Derrick Ochan on a one-year deal. The goalkeeper was among the players released by the newly crowned champions a couple of days ago.

Recently, the club confirmed defender Reuben Kimera had extended his contract for another two years.

Musa Matovu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Yusuf Ssozi, Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Edward Kiryowa, Joseph Odong, and Bashir Kabuye have also agreed to renew their contracts with the club.

Kimera’s contract had expired in June but following on and off negotiations, the two parties have now agreed on a two-year deal.

Although Kimera has been unable to get regular playtime as a first-teamer under coach Abdalla Mubiru, he can play both at left-back and at right-back.