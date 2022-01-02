Senegal’s Mendy and Mane jet out for Afcon 2021 after Chelsea draw Liverpool

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy have departed England to link up with their Senegal teammates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that will start in Cameroon on January 9.

Mendy was in goal for the Blues during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool on Sunday while Mane scored the opening goal for the visitors with his ninth-minute strike at Stamford Bridge.

A few hours after the match in London, Mendy shared a post of himself and the 2019 African Footballer of the Year onboard a plane to Senegal as they shift their attention to the continental tournament.

The duo are integral figures in Senegal national team and their arrival is expected to boost Aliou Cisse’s team ahead of their departure to Cameroon this week.

Senegal are presently camped in Thies with training sessions at the Lat Dior Stadium with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, PSG’s Idrissa Gueye and Marseille's Pape Gueye among the players already in camp.

They are in Group B with Guinea, Zimbabwe and Malawi, however, they will kick-off their campaign in Cameroon against Zimbabwe at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium on January 10.

The Teranga Lions are yet to win the Afcon title in their history but they will aim to better their performance in the 2019 edition when they finished as runners-up after losing 1-0 to Algeria in the final.