Sekou Mara: Southampton sign Senegal prospect from Bordeaux

The teenager will continue his professional career at the St. Mary’s Stadium following a move from the French elite division

Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.

Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.

“Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Sékou Mara from Girondins de Bordeaux on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance,” a statement from the club website read.

Article continues below

“The club announced an agreement in principle with the French side last week, and the player’s medical and relevant paperwork have since been completed.”

Born in Paris, Mara began his youth career at PSG and Boulogne-Billancourt before joining Bordeaux in 2017 – where he signed his first professional contract.

Growing through the Girondin's ranks, the forward made his senior debut aged 17 years in February 2021 before scoring his first professional goal in a 1–0 Ligue 1 win over Rennes on May 2, 2021.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he scored six goals for Bordeaux and that attracted interest from a number of European clubs.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl waxed lyrical about the arrival of the youngster: “Sekou is coming here to score goals and has shown in the French league he can do this, now he needs to work hard and show he can do this in the Premier League,” he told the club website.

“He is a young guy who will need time to adapt to a new country and a new league, but we are excited about his potential and what he can become in the future.”

Mara in his response said: “I’m really happy to sign for Southampton and to be a Saint for the next years. Southampton have given me a good opportunity to progress.



“I’m a young player and I have to work. I think Southampton is the best club for me to develop myself and progress to be one of the best. I’m impatient to begin with this team and score goals.”

With this transfer, Mara becomes Southampton’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, and midfielders Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo.

Although he represents France at youth level, he is eligible to feature for Senegal at the senior level.