Sebastien Migne appointed new Equatorial Guinea head coach

The tactician has been in the job market since he was relieved of his duties as Kenya's coach in August

Equatorial Guinea have appointed Sebastien Migne as their new coach for the national football team.

Migne was sacked in August after Kenya failed to make progress in the African Nations Championship (Chan) as they lost to Tanzania in the preliminary round of qualification.

His stint as Harambee Stars head coach also came under intense criticism following a poor performance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Kenya managed to record just one win, against Tanzania, and lost to Senegal and Algeria.

“New mission, new country, a new challenge. Official, I’m the new coach of Equatorial Guinea,” Migne said on his Facebook page.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa had revealed an intricate deal had been entered with the 46-year old coach following his dismissal.

The deal was arrived at to cushion FKF from a potential case arising from wrongful dismissal. The Federation has been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to pay former coach Adel Amrouche Shs108 million following his sacking in 2015.

FKF has also appealed the case involving another former coach Bobby Williamson where the court ordered he should be paid Shs55 million after he was relieved in 2016.

“We negotiated with him [Migne] before he was relieved of his duties as we have learned repercussions of reckless dismissals of coaches,” Mwendwa said in an earlier interview.

"We agreed to pay his salary until March [2020], allowed him to stay in his rented house and also the official car was left with him and he agreed.

“But if he gets a new job between now and March, then FKF will not pay him.”

Migne will be remembered for guiding Kenya back to Afcon after 15 years in the cold.