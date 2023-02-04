What a moment! Sebastien Haller mobbed by team-mates after scoring first Bundesliga goal on World Cancer Day

Sebastien Haller scored his first competitive goal for Borussia Dortmund as they ran out 5-1 winners against Freiburg on Saturday.

Haller scored first Dortmund goal

Headed in on World Cancer Day

Team-mates surrounded him in celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker, making just his third Bundesliga appearance, got on the end of a Raphael Guerreiro cross and headed in to put Dortmund 3-1 up. Haller's team-mates were jubilant as they celebrated the Ivory Coast international's first goal since his battle with cancer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is fitting that Haller's goal comes on World Cancer Day given the forward's recent experience with the illness. He was diagnosed with a testicular tumour in July and then had surgery to remove it, followed by a second operation in November. Despite joining Dortmund last summer, he had to wait until January to make his debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Saturday's victory leaves Dortmund two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Their next match is against Bochum in the DFB-Pokal on February 8.