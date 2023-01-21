'F*ck cancer!' - Sebastien Haller puts inspirational message on his boots for Bundesliga return with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller is gearing up for his return to football with boots that have "f*ck cancer" written on them.

Haller available for Dortmund

Striker wearing special message on boots

Ivory Coast star recovered from cancer

WHAT HAPPENED? Haller is expected to be part of the Dortmund squad for Sunday's Bundesliga clash against Augsburg, the first time he will make a league appearance since undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. The striker posted an image carousel on Instagram showing his boots carrying the special message.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller has not featured in a competitive for the German team since joining from Ajax last summer. The Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a testicular tumour in July. However, he did net a hat-trick in a friendly against Basel this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER? Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has not clarified whether the 28-year-old will be named in the starting XI for Sunday's match, but the striker is on the verge of returning to action.