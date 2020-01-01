Scouting coach Bosco leaves KCCA FC, Kirabira demands payment of Caf bonuses

As the tactician exits the local giants, the stars who took part in the 2018 continental competition claim they are yet to receive a promised pledge

Kampala Capital City Authority FC have confirmed the departure of club scout and youth coach Dudu Bosco.

Bosco leaves the team after helping them add a latest promising player into their academy, Oscar Mawa. The tactician will also be remembered for helping the Kassasiro Boys sign Muhammad Shaban from rivals Onduparaka FC two years ago.

His effort to ensure Mawa was signed by KCCA paid back a great deal as the youngster went ahead and scored 16 goals in the Fufa Junior League.

Bosco had coaching stints in Fufa Drum in the West Nile region before as well as taking charge of Central FC of Arua.

He also coached Paidha Black Angels too.

Meanwhile, former KCCA midfielder Isaac Kirabira has revealed they have not received the 2018 Caf Champions League qualification bonuses.

Former KCCA chairman Julius Raymond Kabugo promised the players would receive $50,000 if they could reach the group stage.

Despite the achievement, Kirabira has revealed they have not been fully paid the promised bonuses.

“We have not yet received our full payment for the bonus promised to us by KCCA since,” Kirabira said as was quoted by Football256.

“Prior to qualification, we were promised $50,000 to share among the players from the $250,000 bonuses the club were entitled to get after qualifying for the group stages.

“But we were given half of that amount and promised that the rest was to be cleared when Caf clears the bonus arrears to the club.”

“But it’s been three years now and I am aware that even bonuses for the following years have been paid by Caf.

“I cannot quite fathom why Caf would be paying Covid-19 relief packages when they still have outstanding payments."

Kirabira further revealed they are still in talks with the KCCA management in regard to the payment of the outstanding debt.

“For now, we are still looking at engaging the powers at the club and still mobilising other players who were part of the squad,” he added.

“It has been long since and we have lost contact yet we need all hands to push the agenda.

“We have engaged in talks with the club over the issue, and have gone a step further to also indulge the club patron on our grievances and we hope the issue will be sorted amicably in the future.”

KCCA made history as the first Ugandan club to reach the group stage after beating Al-Masry of Egypt 4-3 on penalties to progress.