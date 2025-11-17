Scotland vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier tickets: Dates, location, ticket prices & more

Tonight, we'll witness the roar of the Hampden Park crowd, the tension of a winner-takes-all clash, and the dream of a World Cup spot. It all comes together when Scotland faces Denmark in a crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

For Scotland, this game is monumental. Currently sitting just one point behind Denmark in Group C, a victory could see them secure automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This would be a historic achievement, marking their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Denmark, on the other hand, needs to avoid defeat to maintain their strong qualification position, ensuring it too will bring a fierce competitive edge to Glasgow.

GOAL has compiled all the essential information you need to secure your tickets, including where to buy them, what to expect in terms of pricing, and key details about the match itself.

When is Scotland vs Denmark?

Date & Time Name Location Tickets Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 20:00 GMT Scotland vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier Hampden Park, Glasgow, United Kingdom Tickets

Where to buy Scotland vs Denmark tickets?

In general, tickets for major international qualifiers like this are typically released through official football associations or national team fan clubs first. These initial sales often include pre-sales for loyal members and then a general sale to the wider public.

If you missed out on tickets for the initial sale, you may want to look to secondary marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets. With a game this high-stakes, you can currently find tickets for the Scotland vs Denmark match starting from just £234.

Given the importance of this qualifier, tickets are expected to be in high demand, so early purchase is highly recommended.

For those looking for hospitality packages, these are often sold directly by the venue, Hampden Park, or through official sports travel agencies. Hospitality options typically include premium seating, exclusive lounge access, complimentary food and beverages, and sometimes even pre-match or post-match entertainment. Check the official Hampden Park website or reputable sports tour operators for availability of such packages.

How much are Scotland vs Denmark tickets?

As of now, tickets for this thrilling encounter can be found starting from £200 on secondary ticket platforms.

It's important to note that ticket prices for such significant matches can vary significantly based on several factors, including seating location, demand, and the type of ticket (e.g., standard, premium, or hospitality).

For those seeking an unrestricted view or seats together with friends and family, prices will naturally increase. For instance, tickets in the East Stand with "Up To 4 Together" and "Unrestricted view" can start from around £199. Similarly, seats in other desirable sections like Block A7 in the West Stand (single seat, unrestricted view) are also available from approximately £199.

More central or lower-tier seats, offering prime viewing angles, will command higher prices. For example, tickets in Block P4 or Block I3 in the South Stand Lower Tier, especially those guaranteeing "All Together" or "Up To 2 Together" with unrestricted views, can range from £249 to £349 or more. These prices reflect the premium experience of being closer to the action and having an unobstructed panorama of the pitch.

What to expect from Scotland vs Denmark

The Scotland vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier promises to be an dramatic encounter. The atmosphere at Hampden Park, Glasgow, will be nothing short of electric with the Tartan Army.

For Scotland, this game is monumental. Currently sitting just one point behind Denmark in Group C, a victory could see them secure automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This would be a historic achievement, marking their first World Cup appearance since 1998. The prospect of ending such a long wait will undoubtedly ignite an incredible fervor among the Scottish players and faithful supporters.

Anything less than a win, however, would likely relegate them to the always-tense play-offs, adding an extra layer of pressure to this home fixture. Denmark, on the other hand, needs to avoid defeat to maintain their strong qualification position, ensuring they too will bring a fierce competitive edge to Glasgow.