Science of Football: Villarreal’s psychological advantage

Sport Scientist Dr Bahdur offers a sport scientist's insight into the La Liga club's operations and the underlying psychological impact

The curtains closed on La Liga over this past weekend. Villarreal ended the season in style with a 4-0 win over Eibar that saw Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa score off a Santi Cazorla assist.

The match was the final one for Cazorla and team captain Bruno Soriano. Anguissa’s future is yet to be decided, with the midfielder on loan from Fulham. The Yellow Submarines were one of the in-form teams post-lockdown, and seven wins in 11 matches saw them return to European football for the 2020/2021 season.

Securing European football is a great accomplishment for the club having been in 10th position when the league resumed.

More teams

The club headquarters displays a wall bearing a map showcasing all the cities Villarreal have visited during previous European adventures. This contributes to the environment of the team base and serves as a reminder to staff and visitors of what can be accomplished, and can be a motivational tool for next season.

A visit to the club pre-lockdown provided some insight into the way things are done at this unique club, driving home the reasons why many former players retain a connection with the club and also why many fans might adopt Villareal as their ‘second’ team.

The club’s closeness with the fans and reputation of being part of the family and an ambassador for the city also contribute to the support that the players have within the city. The team’s fans definitely contribute as the 12th man during any home matchday and part of the support can be attributed to the fact that the team has integrated into the community, often hosting open training sessions and running different community projects.

They also support sportspeople from other backgrounds, and the positivity coming out of the club is rewarded by the support given provided, even during the trying times.

One of the greatest insights during the visit was the importance of sport psychology within the club structures.

As a sport scientist, I grew up with a focus on the physical conditioning of players. There was always an emphasis on fitness tests and physiological profiles of players to highlight their ability.



However, the last decade has seen a shift beyond just the physical nature of the sport. And Villarreal embodies this transition. While the facilities at the training grounds are amazing and the team gradually keeps growing their base, one of the notable things that stood out was the importance of psychology.

The aesthetics and environment itself create a good basis for the development of mental skills such as motivation and goal setting. Even something as simple as building a hotel for the first team at the team-base can have a significant positive psychological impact as players get to make their rooms homely and a personal space for them that can be used for team camps.

Even when they need to spend the whole day at the training ground.

The positive environment is relevant not only for senior players but for junior and female teams that bear the Villarreal name. The home base houses the Villarreal academy and is the training base for the men’s and women’s senior teams.

Academy players sleep one or two floors below the senior team hotel. The different teams all eat in the same cafeteria and the closeness with the senior team also highlights some of the challenges and requirements of being a professional player.

The fact that the young team can gaze outside of their common areas (and some out of their room) and see the first-team training sessions can help improve the academy players' reading of the game. And not too much further in the distance, from the balcony, the boys can see the Estadio El Madrigal (officially called the Estadio de la Ceramica).

Sometimes from the outside, there can be a perception that professional sport is easy, with players needing to give up a few hours a day for training, letting them escape from the rigours of a ‘real’ job. However, being able to observe and interact with the senior players can help academy players identify the off-field characteristics such as commitment, hard work, good diets and relationship building that are important to be able to compete in a professional league.

In today’s day and age, there is increased attention on the football brain, and the cognitive ability of players. Players are more exposed to video analysis and by watching elite players in training they can process that information and bring some of it into their own games.

On the wall, at the entrance of wing that houses the Academy are the names of all the players who progressed through the Villarreal academy to become professional players. This is a constant reminder of what can be achieved and is a good motivational tool for the players in the academy.

While the environment creates a positive and comfortable atmosphere, the presence of sport psychologists is beneficial for all players and staff members.

The different age groups all have a psychologist on hand who can help them as they navigate through the world dealing with the different pressures associated with being a talented young footballer and helping players settle into the club. While the psychologist may not be at every training session or a team event, they are always on hand to help any of the players with both on-field and off-field challenges.

The true family nature of Villarreal has earned the loyalty and support and as they gear up for more continental exposure next season it is expected that the club brand will continue to grow.



Through the years, Villarreal have become a home for many players, young players like Samuel Chukwueze and Anguissa are starting to make a name for themselves, players whose progress have been hindered by injury or who had been written off due to lack of success elsewhere, or players who have tasted success and are now in the latter years of their careers.

The environment within the club, as well as the club culture, makes it the kind of club that reminds me, as a fan of football, of what drew me to football in the first place.

And the environment also reminds me as a sport scientist that players are more than just commodities, they are people who are entrusting their careers and well-being in the hands of their employers.

Article continues below

And this visit gives me hope that it is possible to achieve high-performance, but still maintain the well-being of players.

Dr Khatija Bahdur has been working and conducting research in football for over 10 years.