Schalke cut ties with main sponsor Gazprom following Russian invasion of Ukraine

Schalke have announced that all ties between the club and former sponsor Gazprom have now been severed, with the German club taking decisive action in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was revealed last week, as political tension in Eastern Europe reached boiling point, that the Gelsenkirchen-based side would be removing Gazprom logos from their shirts.

Matters have now been taken a step further, with all links to the multinational energy corporation now being cut.

What has been said?

Schalke have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “The FC Schalke 04 managing board and supervisory board have come to the agreement to end the club’s partnership with GAZPROM prematurely.

“The club are currently in discussions with representatives of the current sponsor and further information will be released at a later date.

“This decision does not affect the club’s financial capabilities. The club’s leadership are confident to be able to announce a new partner in the near future.”

The bigger picture

After removing title sponsors from their jerseys, a side relegated out of the Bundesliga last season have taken to donning ‘Schalke 04’ across their chests – with new designs sported in a 1-1 draw with Karlsruher on Saturday.

Governments and institutions around the world have been severing ties with Russia ever since Vladimir Putin gave the go-ahead for an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

UEFA was among those put under considerable pressure to take action, with there calls for it to end sponsorship agreements with Gazprom.

Article continues below

European football’s governing body has opted to move the 2022 Champions League final away from its original base in St Petersburg, with that event now due to be held at Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

No continental fixtures are to be staged in Russia or Ukraine for the foreseeable future, with discussions also taking place regarding Russia’s ongoing involvement in the World Cup play-offs – with several nations pointing out that they will oppose any meetings with a country caught up in an international conflict.

Further reading