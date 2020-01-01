Scary knee injury did not kill my Vipers SC dream - Toha

The defender has not prominently featured for the Venoms since his arrival in August last year

Vipers SC defender Rashid Toha has revealed a knee injury has not killed his ambition of fighting for a starting position in the team.

Signed from Onduparaka FC in August 2019, Toha did only feature in one match against Mbarara FC when he got injured and has been under rehabilitation since then. With Vipers set to represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League next season, the South Sudanese defender hopes to be part of the journey.

“My ambitions have not died,” Toha, the former Onduparaka captain, told the club's website.

More teams

“For starters, I want to fight for my place in Vipers starting XI. And now that we will be playing on the continent, I want to be in the thick of things as we push for our dream in the Caf Champions League.

“It is going to be a dream-come-true season for us.”

The 21-year old explained why he chose to pick the Venoms as his ideal destination during last year's long transfer window.

“I knew I chose the right side. Vipers are champions and are always looking to win. They are better than the rest of the teams in Uganda,” the towering star revealed.

“I am looking to grab my opportunity with both hands and make it count. I am going to give my all.”

Toha was substituted in the second half when he got injured in the Uganda Premier League (UPL's) first round and he says he was frightened by the injury.

“I was really scared,” he concluded.

“I thought I would be out for several months. Tests and scans were done to determine the extent of my injury. However, the doctor said I had to undergo minor surgery to repair my nagging knee injury and I duly accepted.

“Thank God the surgery was minor. Imagine it happened in February and four months down the road I am feeling much better and stronger,”

Article continues below

“My recovery is so far so good. I wish I had access to the gym so that I use more equipment. If someone asked me, I would say that I am now 75 per cent fit.

“But I am in no rush as time is on my side with the lockdown still on. I will get even better in shape.”

Toha's international idol is former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker.